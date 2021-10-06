Market Analysis: Unique 1796 silver half dollar
- Published: Oct 6, 2021, 9 AM
One of the most coveted type coins is the Draped Bust, Small Eagle half dollar of 1796 and 1797.
The 1796 issues have two obverse subtypes: one with 15 stars on the obverse and another with 16 stars.
Heritage offered a 1796 Draped Bust, 16 Obverse Stars half dollar of the Overton 102 variety that was among the most affordable of the design type to come to auction in recent years. It was graded Good Details, Obverse Damage by NGC and carried a prominent J.B. ADAM counterstamp on the obverse, raised within a vertically aligned rectangular depression.
Heritage wrote, “While no confirmed identity of the counterstamper is known, it is undoubtedly unique on a 1796 half dollar and of perhaps secondary importance to its attractive host.”
Praising the well-defined obverse details while observing flatness on the reverse opposite the counterstamp, the cataloger noted, “The NGC ‘Damage’ designation may refer to a scattering of pinprick marks around the portrait, with a few similar marks seen less frequently on the reverse.”
It sold for $21,600 on Aug. 18.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World Coins Oct 4, 2021, 12 PM
Iron Age gold stash found by detectorist in Denmark
-
US Coins Oct 4, 2021, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Oct. 4, 2021: Ryder departs Mint
-
World Coins Oct 3, 2021, 5 PM
Pobjoy Mint releases 5-ounce ‘Morgan dollar’
-
Paper Money Oct 3, 2021, 1 PM
Paper or plastic for world’s bank notes?