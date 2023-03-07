Market Analysis: Uncirculated 1893-S $1 in Heritage sale
- Published: Mar 7, 2023, 10 AM
Heritage’s recent Feb. 9 Premier Session at its Long Beach Expo auctions included a choice consignment of Morgan dollars from the Carter Jackson Collection, Part II.
Leading the offering was a rare Uncirculated survivor of the key date of the series: an 1893-S Morgan dollar graded Mint State 64 by Numismatic Guaranty Co. that realized $372,000. The price was a significant improvement on the $217,375 it sold for when offered at Heritage’s January 2014 Florida United Numismatists auction.
Any Mint State example is coveted, and this one was brilliant, showing “the usual subdued, satiny mint luster the issue is well known for,” according to the cataloger.
Heritage called the offering a rare opportunity, asking, “The surfaces are extraordinarily clean, so much so that one has to wonder if this were a common coin would it grade even higher?”
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio