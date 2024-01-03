Market Analysis: Two tough 1870s Philadelphia Mint tens

Two key Philadelphia Mint Coronet gold $10 eagles include an 1872 coin in AU-55 and an 1877 coin in AU-58; they sold for $10,800 and $19,200, respectively, at Heritage’s last major U.S. coin auction of 2023.

Some Philadelphia Mint $10 eagles from the 1870s are surprisingly challenging, with low mintages and meager survival rates.

The 1872 coin’s mintage was 1,620 pieces, and Heritage’s Dec. 14 session offered a well-defined, somewhat lustrous example with pleasant rose-gold toning, graded AU-55 by NGC for $10,800. Gold specialist David Akers observed that, overall, strikes intended for circulation are only a little more common than the Proofs made for collectors.

Another underrated issue, especially when compared with the key date 1875 coin, is the 1877 $10 eagle, with a tiny mintage of 797 pieces. Uncirculated representatives are extremely rare, with PCGS grading just three and NGC certifying none in Mint State grades, making this AU-58 representative a prize. It features moderate field reflectivity, very little wear, with some bold details. The eagle’s feathers are bold, while the obverse central curls of Liberty’s hair show some weakness. It sold for $19,200.

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