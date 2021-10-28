Market Analysis: Two top Proof Barber quarter dollars

Two beautiful Proof Barber quarter dollars, both graded Proof 68 by PCGS and bearing a green CAC sticker, were offered at Heritage’s October Premier Session. This 1895 Barber quarter brought $14,400, while the 1911 issue sold for $8,100.

Proof Barber dimes, quarter dollars and half dollars can be incredibly beautiful, especially in top grades.

The 1895 Proof Barber coins are well known, due to their proximity to 1895 Morgan dollars — a key to that series. Heritage offered an 1895 Barber quarter dollar graded Proof 68 by Professional Coin Grading Service and with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, where Heritage observed, “Regally toned in shades of royal-blue and dusky rose, silver mirrors shine through the fantastic, original toning.”

It brought $14,400.

The next lot, a 1911 Barber quarter dollar, was similarly graded and “green beaned,” but comes from a smaller mintage of 543 coins, as opposed to the 880 struck in 1895. Heritage also praised this coin’s razor-sharp strike, adding, “The virtually flawless surfaces are blanketed in vivid shades of sea-green, cerulean-blue, and magenta toning.”

Despite the smaller mintage than its 1895 compatriot, it realized $8,100.

