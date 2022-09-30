Market Analysis: Two stellar 1892 Barber quarter dollars
- Published: Sep 30, 2022, 8 AM
Legend presented a duo of 1892 Barber quarter dollars that were magnificent representatives of the first year of a design that was used on dimes, quarters and half dollars.
One graded MS-68 PCGS sold for $35,250 Sept. 8 at the Regency 54 sale, while another certified PCGS Proof 68+ Cameo brought $37,600, with both carrying green CAC stickers. The circulation strike example improved on the $31,725 it sold for at an October 2020 Legend auction where the catalog entry noted, “Marvelous and totally original colors of deep blue, navy, purple, and deep champagne swirl all over.”
Legend’s cataloger praised the flawless nature of the Proof coin, expressing, “Even using a neutron microscope will yield ZERO imperfections. When you twirl the coin, the mirrors look like a freshly formed sheet of ice.” Both featured tremendous eye appeal and could be well-placed in a type set.
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