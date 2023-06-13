Market Analysis: Two Seated Indian Princess $1 patterns

Two “Indian Princess” pattern dollars: a silver 1870 issue graded Proof 65+ Cameo with a green CAC sticker and an 1871 in copper graded Proof 67 red Cameo by PCGS, also with a green CAC sticker, realized $26,400 and $31,200, respectively.

The Philadelphia Mint was especially prolific in its production of pattern coins in the 1870s, often continuing designs used only on patterns for multiple years.

The Seated Indian Princess design is inspired by the design used on Seated Liberty silver issues, but she faces left, her left hand resting on a globe and her right holding a pole topped with a cap.

Heritage calls it “among the most iconic pattern designs of 1870” and offered one denominated as a dollar struck in silver, listed as Judd 1014 and Pollock 1148. Graded Proof 65+ Cameo by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, it realized $26,400 on May 3.

The next lot was an 1871-dated pattern dollar, struck in copper and listed as Judd 1142, Pollock 1284, and graded Proof 67 red Cameo by PCGS. Clearly the finest-known and with a green CAC sticker, it sold for $31,200, perhaps a disappointment considering the $38,400 it realized at Heritage’s November 2020 offering of the Simpson Collection.

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