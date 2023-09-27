Market Analysis: Two richly toned early U.S. silver dollars

A PCGS AU-58 1800 Draped Bust dollar of the scarcer BB-184 variety offered nearly full luster but a bit of wear at the high points. It also carried "remarkably vivid toning that includes iridescent shades of antique gold, powder blue, salmon pink, brick red, sea-green and olive-gray,” and sold for $28,800 in Stack’s Bowers' Aug. 16 Legacy Collection sale.

A 1795 Flowing Hair dollar of the relatively common BB-21 variety, graded PCGS AU-53+, sold for $24,000 in Stack’s Bowers’ Aug. 16 auction of the Legacy Collection.

Two nicely toned early U.S. silver dollars in the Legacy Collection offering included a PCGS AU-53+ 1795 Flowing Hair dollar that sold for $24,000 and an AU-58 1800 Draped Bust dollar that realized $28,800.

Vivid toning is not reserved for just Morgan dollars, as early U.S. dollars can also display rainbow hues.

The Legacy Collection offered in Stack’s Bowers’ Aug. 16 auction included two About Uncirculated dollars representing both major design types in the 1794 to 1804 silver dollars.

A 1795 Flowing Hair dollar of the relatively common BB-21 variety, graded by Professional Coin Grading Service as AU-53+ sold for $24,000. It featured “sweeping crescents of vivid powder blue and antique gold patina around much of the obverse periphery, as well as through the lower central reverse.”

Even more handsome was an 1800 Draped Bust dollar of the scarcer BB-184 variety graded AU-58 by PCGS that offered nearly full luster, despite a bit of wear at the high points. It sold for $28,800. The cataloger added, “Both sides offer remarkably vivid toning that includes iridescent shades of antique gold, powder blue, salmon pink, brick red, sea-green and olive-gray.”

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