Market Analysis: Two richly toned early U.S. silver dollars
- Published: Sep 27, 2023, 9 AM
Vivid toning is not reserved for just Morgan dollars, as early U.S. dollars can also display rainbow hues.
The Legacy Collection offered in Stack’s Bowers’ Aug. 16 auction included two About Uncirculated dollars representing both major design types in the 1794 to 1804 silver dollars.
A 1795 Flowing Hair dollar of the relatively common BB-21 variety, graded by Professional Coin Grading Service as AU-53+ sold for $24,000. It featured “sweeping crescents of vivid powder blue and antique gold patina around much of the obverse periphery, as well as through the lower central reverse.”
Even more handsome was an 1800 Draped Bust dollar of the scarcer BB-184 variety graded AU-58 by PCGS that offered nearly full luster, despite a bit of wear at the high points. It sold for $28,800. The cataloger added, “Both sides offer remarkably vivid toning that includes iridescent shades of antique gold, powder blue, salmon pink, brick red, sea-green and olive-gray.”
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