Market Analysis: Two rare Prooflike Morgan silver dollars

This PCGS MS-66 Prooflike 1890-O Morgan dollar is one of the finest available and sold for $12,600 in Heritage's mid-September post-Long Beach sessions.

At Heritage's mid-September post Long Beach auction, an 1887-S Morgan dollar graded MS-65 Prooflike with a green CAC sticker realized $12,000. Its reflectivity was particularly noted on the obverse, with Heritage suggesting that on this side only a Deep Mirror Prooflike designation could be considered.

In Heritage's post-Long Beach auction in mid September, an 1887-S Morgan dollar graded MS-65 Prooflike by PCGS realized $12,000, and an 1890-O example in PCGS MS-66 Prooflike sold for $12,600. Both featured green CAC stickers.

Professional Coin Grading Service uses its Prooflike designation for coins that grade Mint State-60 or better and show clear reflectivity at a distance of two to four inches. It explains, “If the cartwheel effect or striations cause an area to lose clarity, the designation will not apply.”

Heritage’s post-Long Beach sessions in mid-September offered two nice Morgan dollars with a PCGS “PL” designation.

An 1887-S Morgan dollar graded MS-65 Prooflike with a green CAC sticker realized $12,000. Its reflectivity was particularly noted on the obverse, with Heritage suggesting that on this side only a Deep Mirror Prooflike designation could be considered.

A few lots later, a PCGS MS-66 Prooflike 1890-O Morgan dollar, also with a green CAC sticker, sold for $12,600. With comparably graded Deep Mirror Prooflike examples essentially unobtainable, this New Orleans Mint issue is one of the finest available, though its price fell short of the $15,600 it sold for at a September 2020 Heritage session.

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