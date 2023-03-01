Graded PCGS MS-64 Prooflike, this 1834 Classic Head, Plain 4 gold $5 half eagle represents the HM-3 die pair and features an uncommonly sharp strike and nicely reflective fields. It sold for $38,400 at Heritage Feb. 9.

Mint State 63 Prooflike by PCGS, this 1834 Classic Head, Plain 4 gold $5 half eagle offered at Heritage Feb. 9 realized $24,000. Classified as HM-1 in Daryl Haynor's series reference book, it is the first die marriage in the series.

Two 1834 Classic Head, Plain 4 $5 half eagles graded PCGS MS-63 Prooflike (left) and MS-64 Prooflike (right) sold for $24,000 and $38,400, respectively, at Heritage.

A duo of 1834 Classic Head, Plain 4 gold $5 half eagles offered at Heritage on Feb. 9 were especially handsome representatives of Prooflike coins.

The first was graded Mint State 63 Prooflike by Professional Coin Grading Service and realized $24,000. Daryl Haynor classified the variety as HM-1 in his series reference book, and it is the first die marriage in the series. Heritage noted: “Clearly an early impression from the dies, the razor-sharp devices stand out appreciably against the flashy fields.”

The next lot was graded MS-64 Prooflike by PCGS and represented the HM-3 die pair, again featuring an uncommonly sharp strike and nicely reflective fields. There were some Proof coins struck from this die pair, and this one represents an early die state, distinguished from later die states by the absence of a vertical crack behind Liberty’s mouth. It sold for $38,400.

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