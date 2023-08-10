Market Analysis: Two Proof 1895 Morgan dollars

Both with green CAC stickers, 1895 Morgan dollars graded Proof 61 and Proof 62 by PCGS sold for $58,800 and $57,600, respectively, at Heritage’s recent Premier Session.

Any 1895 Morgan dollar is a prize, as only 880 Proof dollars were struck at the Philadelphia Mint, with no circulation strike survivors of a recorded mintage of 12,000 that likely were not ever produced.

Heritage’s July 20 Premier Session featured several examples including two close in grade where the “lesser graded” one sold for more than the higher graded one.

Lot 3144 was graded Proof 61 by PCGS with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker and sold for $58,800. It was housed in an older green label PCGS holder and presented a bit of cameo contrast between the fields and devices, more obvious on the reverse.

Lot 3145 was graded Proof 62 by PCGS and sold for $57,600.

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Both had green CAC stickers attesting to their quality.

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