Market Analysis: Two pretty Proof Seated Liberty dimes
- Published: Apr 30, 2023, 10 AM
Proof Seated Liberty silver coins often display handsome toning, the result of long-term storage in environments where sulfur interacted with the surfaces, producing concentric circles of color.
Heritage Auctions’ April 3 toned coin sale included an 1890 Seated Liberty dime graded Proof 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, which brought $6,600.
It was once in the Bob Simpson Collection as noted on the PCGS insert, and the serial number, and provenance identifies it as the same dime that sold for $12,337.50 last summer at a Legend auction. The price it brought at Heritage was in line with the $6,168 it sold for nearly a decade earlier at another Legend auction where that cataloger observed, “A stunning kaleidoscope of color!,” adding, “Both sides are evenly covered by an electric circle of original neon royal blue/greens/gold/violet.”
Heritage also presented a lovely 1870 Seated Liberty dime graded Proof 66 with a D.L. Hansen Collection insert that realized $4,080 a few lots prior.
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