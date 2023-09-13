Market Analysis: Two fantastic, flashy type silver dollars

Two great type coins in the George Schwenk Collection included an MS-67 1925 Peace dollar that brought $2,640 and an 1880-S Morgan dollar in MS-68 that realized $4,560.

Beyond better-dates, some of the coins in the George Schwenk Collection, offered by Stack’s Bowers Galleries on Aug. 16, were just solid type coins.

Among these was a Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 68 Morgan dollar that sold for $4,560. Nothing about an 1880-S dollar is rare: millions of the 8.9 million dollars struck were saved, and PCGS has graded more than 50,000 in MS-65 and finer, including more than 300 graded MS-68 and above. The offered example stood out for its blazing luster and brilliant surfaces, with the cataloger calling it “virtually pristine.”

Another great type silver dollar was an MS-67 1925 Peace dollar that realized $2,640. In contrast to the discussed Morgan dollar, the Peace dollar featured “bountiful satin to softly frosted luster,” and with just 206 graded MS-67 at PCGS with 25 finer, it is rarer. Stack’s Bowers added, “This beautiful example also offers intense silver-white brilliance to virtually pristine surfaces,” and it was definitely flashy.

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