Market Analysis: Two EF-45 1893-S Morgan silver dollars
- Published: Nov 30, 2022, 10 AM
Scotsman Auction Co.’s Nov. 4 Collectors’ Auction offered two examples of the key date 1893-S Morgan dollar graded Extremely Fine 45 that featured their individual charms.
The first was graded by Professional Coin Grading Service and featured traces of luster in the protected areas, with just a few contact marks in front of Liberty’s forehead. Bright and cheerful, it sold for $12,095.
The other was graded by Numismatic Guaranty Co. and was not as obviously flashy, with Scotsman writing, “A very flimsy layer of apricot-grey drapes over the entire surface and helps ensure the coin will not appear overly bright, given fifteen points of circulation.” The cataloger wrote, “When tilted gently beneath a good light, hints of mint luster emerge from the obverse near the peripheral areas, while the reverse shows significantly stronger cartwheel effect by comparison.” The lightly worn San Francisco Mint dollar sold for $11,505.
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