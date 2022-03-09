Market Analysis: Two beautifully toned MS-68 dimes

Two lovely dimes both graded MS-68 and carrying CAC stickers dazzled. The 1871 Seated Liberty dime brought $34,800, while the 1907-D Barber dime realized $13,200.

A duo of high-grade dimes proved among the prettiest offerings in Heritage’s Feb. 24 Premier Session auction.

An 1871 Seated Liberty dime graded Mint State 68 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker sold for $34,800 and a 1907-D Barber dime graded MS-68 by Numismatic Guaranty Co. also with a “green bean” realized $13,200.

The Seated Liberty dime is the finest example of the date known and was previously graded MS-68 Star by NGC, with Heritage writing, “this coin showcases beautiful, concentric rainbow toning in the margins, with warm champagne centers and softly frosted luster. The strike is bold, and each side is nearly flawless in its preservation.”

On the 1907-D Barber dime, Heritage noted that it is among the finest known and described its colors: “Peripheral cobalt-blue, lavender, and gold-orange toning frames the soft rose-violet centers.” Despite a mintage of 4,080,000 it is considered the scarcest of all 1907 dimes in higher Mint State grades.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter