Market Analysis: Two 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath cents
- Published: May 31, 2021, 10 AM
The Bill Woytasek consignment to Stack’s Bowers Galleries included plenty of rare varieties, like a Sheldon 7 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath, Vine and Bars large cent graded About Good 3 by Professional Coin Grading Service. It is the rarest of the Sheldon varieties of this one-year type.
Stack’s Bowers observed, “Attractive chocolate-brown surfaces that are generally hard with just localized areas of fine granularity as well as some minor marks and planchet voids.” The date is nearly gone with only the 7 visible, and the die was retired quickly due to heavy die cracks.
The coin brought $9,000.
A collector not as concerned with rare varieties might prefer the collection’s example of the S-6 variety, also with the Vine and Bars edge, graded Very Good Details, Environmental Damage by PCGS. The cataloger noted the granular dark brown fields with lighter, smoother devices and explained, “Nicely detailed and minimally marked, a line behind the hair is an as-made planchet striation.” This one sold for $3,120.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World Coins May 30, 2021, 3 PM
Medal marks Danish attack on city in Germany
-
Paper Money May 30, 2021, 12 PM
Global officials seize numerous counterfeit notes in May
-
US Coins May 29, 2021, 3 PM
Heritage offers Dempsey Collection of Hobo nickels
-
US Coins May 29, 2021, 2 PM
Market Analysis: Varied 1793 large cents at Stack's Bowers