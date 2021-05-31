Market Analysis: Two 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath cents

A rare Sheldon 7 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath, Vine and Bars cent graded About Good 3, right, sold for $9,000. More common, an example of the S-6 variety from the same year, foreground and left, graded Very Good Details, Environmental Damage, brought $3,120.

The Bill Woytasek consignment to Stack’s Bowers Galleries included plenty of rare varieties, like a Sheldon 7 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath, Vine and Bars large cent graded About Good 3 by Professional Coin Grading Service. It is the rarest of the Sheldon varieties of this one-year type.

Stack’s Bowers observed, “Attractive chocolate-brown surfaces that are generally hard with just localized areas of fine granularity as well as some minor marks and planchet voids.” The date is nearly gone with only the 7 visible, and the die was retired quickly due to heavy die cracks.

The coin brought $9,000.

A collector not as concerned with rare varieties might prefer the collection’s example of the S-6 variety, also with the Vine and Bars edge, graded Very Good Details, Environmental Damage by PCGS. The cataloger noted the granular dark brown fields with lighter, smoother devices and explained, “Nicely detailed and minimally marked, a line behind the hair is an as-made planchet striation.” This one sold for $3,120.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter