Market Analysis: Transition year 1964 error cent
- Published: Aug 17, 2023, 10 AM
This 1964 Lincoln cent struck on a copper-nickel dime planchet is a fascinating error.
Set in the framework of the U.S. Mint’s transition from 90% silver planchets used for 1964 Roosevelt dimes and copper-nickel clad planchets used for 1965 dimes, this 1964 cent is struck on a copper-nickel dime planchet, rather than the silver planchet that one would expect for a dime struck in 1964. (However, coins dated 1964 were struck in 1965 and beyond, to meet commercial needs.)
Given the smaller diameter of the dime, Stack’s Bowers Galleries writes, “The wrong planchet feature has resulted in isolated softness of detail both in the centers and around the peripheries, but most major design elements are sharply defined.”
It is graded Extremely Fine 45 by Professional Coin Grading Service which calls it a Transitional Wrong Planchet error.
It realized $2,880 at Stack’s Bowers’ June 14 auction.
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