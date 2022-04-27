Market Analysis: Top quality 1882-CC and 1885-CC $20s

Beyond the 1870-CC Coronet double eagle sold in Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ April 6 session featuring The Fairmont Collection – Hendricks Set, two other Carson City Mint Coronet double eagles brought strong prices.

An 1882-CC Coronet double eagle graded Mint State 63 by Professional Coin Grading Service had a green CAC sticker and is among the very top examples of the issue, of which fewer than 100 Mint State examples survive. This one had “delightful golden-apricot” color, with the cataloger adding, “Sharply struck and exceptionally smooth, this incredible piece approaches numismatic perfection for the issue.” It brought $156,000.

A similarly graded 1885-CC Coronet double eagle sold for $264,000. Stack’s Bowers wrote, “Simply put, this is one of the most significant Carson City Mint double eagle rarities that we have ever had the privilege of bringing to auction.” It is one of the finest from a low mintage of 9,450 pieces, and the Carson City Mint did not strike the denomination again until 1889. Carson City Mint expert Rusty Goe estimates that up to 425 exist in all grades, with just 25 or so in Mint State, and the offered coin was “a newcomer to the market.”

