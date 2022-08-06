Market Analysis: Top Huguenot-Walloon half dollar

The issue is not a particularly rare one in the series, though PCGS has graded only five in this grade and just two have green CAC stickers.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency 53 sale in Las Vegas saw some gorgeous classic era 1892 to 1954 U.S. commemorative issues cross the block. Among the most beautiful was a 1924 Huguenot-Walloon Tercentenary half dollar, graded Mint State 68 by Professional Coin Grading Service and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, that sold for $47,000.

The issue is not a particularly rare one in the series, though PCGS has graded only five in this grade and just two have green CAC stickers.

Models were prepared by George T. Morgan, designer of the famed dollar.

Legend commented on the bold luster, praising: “AMAZING deep and rich rainbow toning on both sides which yields to brilliant silver in the center. The sunset orange, purple, blue, green, and other tones really come out boldly on the obverse, and the reverse is a bit more subtle, but no less beautiful.”



Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter