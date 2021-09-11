Market Analysis: Top-graded Peace dollars from JDC Collection

The JDC Collection of Peace dollars was one of the most exciting parts of Heritage’s Aug. 18 Platinum Night session. The collector considers the issue (struck from 1921 to 1935) the most beautiful coin and said, “When you come across a stunning MS-66 or MS-67, there is nothing more attractive.”

He said that he was especially attracted to the challenge of the 24-coin series, explaining, “I was very passionate in acquiring the highest quality examples for the grade,” searching dealer inventories, auctions and researching private collections to find the best.

Three 1923 Peace dollars from the three Mints that struck the issue show the quality inherent in the collection, and the set’s Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 67 1923-D Peace dollar was the top coin in the set, bringing $120,000. It is the single-finest example of the date known, from an issue that is accessible in lower Mint State grades, but rare in top grades, with most examples showing a soft strike and so-so eye appeal.

