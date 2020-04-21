Two Denver Mint condition rarities soared past their estimates at Pogue VII. A 1962-D Washington quarter dollar graded MS-66+ realized $2,400 while a 1963-D quarter in MS-67 with a green CAC sticker brought $8,400.

Many collectors think of the high-mintage Washington quarters of the final decade of the silver composition coinage as bullion coins, with values close to their silver content.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ March 20 presentation of the final installment of the D. Brent Pogue Collection had some wonderful silver Washington quarter dollars of the 1960s, including a 1962-D example graded Mint State 66+ by Professional Coin Grading Service that carried a modest estimate of $80 to $100.

The catalog praised, “Golden-apricot and champagne-pink toning gives way to astounding multicolored iridescence around the peripheries,” calling it a condition rarity with 15 like-certified coins and 15 finer. It blasted past the estimate, realizing $2,400.

A 1963-D Washington quarter dollar saw a similar fate, bringing $8,400 on an estimate of $500 to $600. Like the 1962-D quarter, it was from a high mintage of which relatively few have survived in very top grades. The cataloger observed about the PCGS MS-67 example, which has a green CAC sticker, “Attractive crescents of orange-copper and golden-olive iridescence decorate the peripheries of this otherwise brilliant and frosty example.” Consistent with Q. David Bowers’ appreciation at the start of the catalog, these two lots were “visually impressive and of exceptional quality. ...”

