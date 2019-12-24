Market Analysis: Top-graded 20th century coins at Legend fit for registry sets

Legend placed an estimate of $90,000 to $100,000 on this PCGS MS-66+ 1934-S Peace dollar. While this "highly lustrous beauty" fell short of that goal, it still realized a record for the issue at auction at $79,312.50.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions hosted the final major coin auction of 2019 with its Regency Auction 35 in Las Vegas, where finest-graded 20th century coins fit for the top registry sets showed no signs of slowing down.

Tied for the top lot in the auction was a 1934-S Peace dollar graded Mint State 66+ by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker at $79,312.50. A 1795 Flowing Hair half dime in PCGS MS-66 with a green CAC sticker shared most expensive coin honors in the Dec. 12 auction.

The San Francisco Mint dollar is tied with just one other as the finest-certified at PCGS. Legend wrote, “Totally original, this highly lustrous beauty has a delicate dusting of iridescent, pastel toning that clings to the highly satiny surfaces. The details are crisply struck up showing off complete definition to the hair and feather details.” Legend placed an estimate of $90,000 to $100,000 on the dollar, writing, “With TOP POP 20th century coins bringing record prices as many top-ranking registry set collectors vie for the FINEST pieces, this SUPERB GEM will bring a world record price when the hammer falls.”

While it fell a bit short of these expectations, the price still set a record for the issue at auction.

