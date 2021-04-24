Market Analysis: Top-graded 1956 dime sells for $5,520
- Published: Apr 24, 2021, 11 AM
Most collectors think little of 1956 Roosevelt dimes, a typically common issue that rarely trades for more than its silver value. In October, Heritage Auctions offered one of the finest, graded Mint State 68 full bands by Professional Coin Grading Service that is one of just two in this grade at the service with none finer.
Heritage praised the gorgeous obverse toning, writing, “The obverse has an extraordinary display of blue, green, violet, and gold toning.” The reverse is nearly untoned.
It realized $5,520 and the price may have been a bit of a disappointment, considering the same example sold at Heritage in 2013 for $9,987.50. However, eight years ago it was the sole finest example certified at PCGS, and since that time a second example was graded MS-68 full bands, doubling the pool of available examples for registry set collectors looking for the best.
