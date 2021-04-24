An MS-68 full bands 1956 Roosevelt dime with beautiful obverse toning sold for $5,520 at an October Heritage auction. It is one of just two certified by PCGS in this grade.

Most collectors think little of 1956 Roosevelt dimes, a typically common issue that rarely trades for more than its silver value. In October, Heritage Auctions offered one of the finest, graded Mint State 68 full bands by Professional Coin Grading Service that is one of just two in this grade at the service with none finer.

Heritage praised the gorgeous obverse toning, writing, “The obverse has an extraordinary display of blue, green, violet, and gold toning.” The reverse is nearly untoned.

It realized $5,520 and the price may have been a bit of a disappointment, considering the same example sold at Heritage in 2013 for $9,987.50. However, eight years ago it was the sole finest example certified at PCGS, and since that time a second example was graded MS-68 full bands, doubling the pool of available examples for registry set collectors looking for the best.

