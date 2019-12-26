Market Analysis: Top-graded 1943-S half dollar secured at $52,875 in Las Vegas

With none certified MS-68 by PCGS, those seeking the finest-certified 1943-S Walking Liberty half dollar must fight for one of three coins graded MS-67+. This one bearing a green CAC sticker sold for $52,875 at Legend’s Regency 35 auction.

There is never a shortage of admirers of the Walking Liberty half dollar, and issues that constitute the “short set” of the 1940s are always popular. This 1943-S Walking Liberty half dollar graded Mint State 67+ with a green CAC sticker is one of three in this grade at PCGS, with 53 in MS-67, 116 in MS-66+ and 792 in MS-66.

Seeming to provide confidence to bidders that upgrades of these other top-graded coins is unlikely, Legend wrote, “PCGS is extremely tight on coins like this.” Legend’s cataloger praised the crisp strike, writing, “The pearly silver surfaces have a thick satiny sheen that is a genuine delight to behold. A trace of the palest powder blue iridescent toning caresses the smooth surfaces. Both sides are especially high end and essentially flawless. The dreaded right field passes the cleanliness test easily. The eye appeal is stunning!”

Adolph Weinman’s design features a broad field behind Liberty that often is marred with contact marks.

At Legend's Regency Auction 35 in Las Vegas Dec. 12, this gorgeous half dollar brought $52,875, more than double its estimate of $20,000 to $22,000, an especially impressive result considering Legend sold another one graded PCGS MS-67 with a green CAC sticker for $4,465 back in March.

