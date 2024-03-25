Market Analysis: Top Carson City dollars each bring $228,000

Two deeply reflective Morgan dollars both realized $228,000 on Jan. 11. An 1881-CC example in MS-67+ DMPL and an 1889-CC coin in MS-64+ DMPL, each graded by PCGS, each carried a CAC “green bean.”

Two Carson City Mint Morgan dollars from the David T. Miller set each realized $228,000 at Heritage’s Jan. 11 Platinum Night session.

The 1881-CC dollar was in MS-67+ graded by Professional Coin Grading Service, with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker. It is the sole finest Deep Mirror Prooflike example of this otherwise available date, which was well-represented in nice Uncirculated grades in the General Services Administration sales of the 1970s.

Unlike the 1881-CC Morgan dollar, which was often found in GSA hoards, the 1889-CC dollar is a key in all grades. Miller’s example was graded Mint State 64 DMPL by PCGS with a green CAC sticker and is among the finest-known of an original mintage of 350,000 coins, most of which went to the melting pot.

Heritage called it extraordinary, writing, “It is almost unbelievable to encounter an example of such a famous, sought-after issue in such remarkable condition, not only in terms of its preservation but also in terms of its field-device contrast.”

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.