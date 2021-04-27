Market Analysis: Toning on both sides of Proof 1937 dime

An especially beautifully toned 1937 Winged Liberty Head dime graded NGC Proof 68 Star with a green CAC sticker brought $7,800 in October 2020, improving a bit on the $7,187.50 it sold for in 2004.

The brilliant Proof issues produced at the Philadelphia Mint as part of sets from 1936 to 1942 are always popular with collectors, and on Oct. 16, 2020, Heritage offered a gorgeous 1937 Winged Liberty Head dime graded Proof 68 Star by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that brought $7,800.

It was distinctive for its tremendous surface preservation, but also its color on both sides. In the coin's recent auction appearance, Heritage wrote, “This piece obviously spent many years in a cardboard holder due to the rich toning scheme exhibited on each side. The center of the obverse is bright with most of the outer area toned a cornucopia of red, green, gold, and magenta. The reverse displays a slightly deeper configuration of crimson, jade-green, antique-gold, and sky-blue in a concentric fashion.”

NGC has certified 48 in this grade with just two in Proof 68+ that are tied for the finest at the service. It was previously offered in January 2004 by Heritage — then graded Proof 68 in an old NGC “Fatty” slab — where it realized $7,187.50 and was then one of just 16 in this grade with none finer.

