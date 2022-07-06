Market Analysis: Toned AU-58 1805 Draped Bust dime

Some striking variances are noted on both sides of this AU-58 1805 Draped Bust half dime with some lovely toning that sold for $10,800 earlier this year at auction.

An 1805 Draped Bust half dime is challenging in all grades, and rarely is one offered with nearly full Mint State details.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries presented one graded About Uncirculated 58 by Numismatic Guaranty Co. at its April 5 Rarities Night auction, where bidders chased it to $10,800.

The entire mintage of 15,600, as reported in the “Red Book,” was struck from a single die pair, and the issue represented the last year of the type.

When the denomination would be struck again, starting in 1829, dies would bear the Capped Bust design.

The offered half dime had a typical imperfect strike, with the cataloger writing, “Satiny in texture and impressively smooth, both sides are warmly toned in silver-rose and light steel patina. Vivid multicolored undertones include reddish-pink, champagne-gold and powder blue.”

With most survivors well-circulated, and any Mint State example a rarity, this choice AU little half dime provided a solid compromise.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter