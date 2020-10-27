Legend wrote, “The eye appeal will make your eye balls pop out and roll around!” on this 1885-O Morgan dollar graded MS-67+ with a green CAC sticker that sold for $12,337.50 on at Legend’s Regency 41 auction.

A star of the Roadrunner Collection at Legend’s Oct. 8 Regency Auction 41 was an 1885-O Morgan dollar graded Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 67+ with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that heartily beat its estimate of $4,000 to $4,500 on its way to $12,337.50.

PCGS has graded 66 in this grade — Legend sold a handsome CAC-stickered one for $2,468 just a few months earlier — and only five are certified finer at the service. Q. David Bowers writes that the issue is the most common of all New Orleans Mint dollars in Mint State grades, and while many show the characteristic weak strike of the “O-Mint,” others are well-struck.

Again, the color set this example apart. Legend wrote, “Clearly Mother Nature worked overtime here,” observing “Original deep forest green falls down to magenta/emerald green/violet/amber/blue/tangerine” colors on the obverse, before ranking it an 11+ on its 1 to 10 color scale. The cataloger happily added, “The luster makes the colors explode!”

Legend concluded, “The eye appeal will make your eyeballs pop out and roll around! It is that crazy.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter