Market Analysis: Tale of two bison — different dates and grades, same price

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Nov 11, 2021, 9 AM

Two nice Indian Head 5-cent pieces sold for $1,821.25 apiece on Oct. 28 at Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Oct. 27 and 28 Regency Auction 48 in San Diego, providing solid value for their respective issues.

A 1915-D Indian Head 5-cent coin graded Mint State 65+ by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker had wonderful eye appeal for the Denver Mint issue along with some soft iridescent toning. PCGS has recorded 161 submissions in MS-65 — one of these sold for $1,140 this summer — and just two are in the offered grade, with 47 in MS-66.

A 1920 Indian Head 5-cent coin graded MS-66+ by PCGS with a green CAC sticker was absolutely high-end for the grade with bold luster and wonderful eye appeal. It’s not a rare issue in Mint State grades and even nicer ones are relatively plentiful, as PCGS graded 31 in MS-66+ but only 21 in MS-68. One of those higher-graded representatives sold for $5,520, making this “totally beautiful and brilliant borderline SUPERB GEM early Buffalo nickel” a good alternative.

