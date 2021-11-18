Market Analysis: Symbolist artist’s design for 1893 medal
- Published: Nov 18, 2021, 10 AM
An 1893 bronze World’s Columbian Exposition Service Appreciation Medal for a Department Chief by artist Elihu Vedder is one of the rarer medals of the exposition.
The featured medal measures 63.4 millimeters and was graded About Uncirculated by Stack’s Bowers Galleries; it realized $4,080 at the auction in August.
It was named on the reverse to F.W. Putnam as chief of the Department of Ethnology, and it came with its original, intact, leather-clad clamshell-case.
Silver “Director Medals” went to 45 members of the board of directors, along with bronze “Designer Medals” to architects, brass “Maker Medals” to department chiefs, and gold “Officer Medals” to executive committee members.
The obverse of the various medals depicts a nude female with cornucopia and laurel branch, and the sun on the horizon in the background, while the reverse has more practical text.
Vedder was also a symbolist painter in his day, known for his dramatic pictures that incorporate vivid storytelling.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Nov 15, 2021, 3 PM
Market Analysis: Medal awarded to Pope Leo XIII
-
Paper Money Nov 15, 2021, 2 PM
2013 matching pair star note search goes international
-
US Coins Nov 15, 2021, 12 PM
Monday Morning Brief for Nov. 15, 2021: This is not a surprise
-
Paper Money Nov 14, 2021, 2 PM
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency could govern cryptocurrency