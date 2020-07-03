Market Analysis: Sustained demand for 21st century U.S. coins

An Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar sold on Nov. 14, 2019, at the Whitman Baltimore Expo. It was signed by the U.S. Mint Director. The coin, graded Proof 70 First Strike by PCGS with the accompanying COA, brought $5,461.88 at a recent GreatCollections auction.

Collectors started lining up in the early morning hours of Nov. 14, 2019, as the U.S. Mint launched sales of the Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar at the Whitman Baltimore Expo.

The coins were not offered at the Mint sales centers at headquarters in Washington, D.C., or at contracted sales outlets at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints. U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder hand-signed certificates of authenticity that same day at the show, and numbered the coins in the order they were purchased.

One of these — graded Proof 70 by Professional Coin Grading Service in a special First Strike holder, with its original certified COA (numbered 07011 and signed by Ryder Nov. 14) in a separate slab — sold for $5,461.88 at a June 21 GreatCollections auction. Paul Gilkes reported in Coin World that a PCGS Proof 70 example — Number 3 — also with a COA signed by Ryder, sold for $3,950 soon after the Baltimore Expo, and the latest sale shows sustained demand for these.

