An 1892-O Barber, Micro O half dollar graded AU-55 sold for $15,600, while a “normal” 1892-O Barber half dollar in AU-58 brought $1,080 at the CNG auction March 11. The smaller Mint mark was evidently intended for use on quarter dollars.

The Barber half dollar series marked its first year of production in 1892, and the New Orleans Mint issued a popular variety called the 1892-O Barber, Micro O half dollar.

Whitman’s A Guide Book of Barber Silver Coins explains, “The small o mintmark is asymmetrical and is much heavier on the right side than on the left, unlike the mintmarks on 1892-O quarters,” before writing, “the punch intended for a quarter dollar was inadvertently used on the half dollar.”

Any About Uncirculated example is a prize and one graded AU-55 by Professional Coin Grading Service sold for $15,600 in Classical Numismatic Group’s March 11 auction at the American Numismatic Association National Money Show. For contrast, a regular issue 1892-O Barber half dollar with a “normal sized” Mint mark sold for $1,080.

The modest mintage of 390,000 1892-O Barber half dollars stood as the series low until 1913, although the issue generally enjoys relatively high survival rates due to its status as a first-year-of-issue coin.

