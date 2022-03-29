Market Analysis: Such a little New Orleans Mint mark
The Barber half dollar series marked its first year of production in 1892, and the New Orleans Mint issued a popular variety called the 1892-O Barber, Micro O half dollar.
Whitman’s A Guide Book of Barber Silver Coins explains, “The small o mintmark is asymmetrical and is much heavier on the right side than on the left, unlike the mintmarks on 1892-O quarters,” before writing, “the punch intended for a quarter dollar was inadvertently used on the half dollar.”
Any About Uncirculated example is a prize and one graded AU-55 by Professional Coin Grading Service sold for $15,600 in Classical Numismatic Group’s March 11 auction at the American Numismatic Association National Money Show. For contrast, a regular issue 1892-O Barber half dollar with a “normal sized” Mint mark sold for $1,080.
The modest mintage of 390,000 1892-O Barber half dollars stood as the series low until 1913, although the issue generally enjoys relatively high survival rates due to its status as a first-year-of-issue coin.
