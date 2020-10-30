Market Analysis: Strong prices for top-graded Walking Liberty half dollars

Adolph A. Weinman’s Walking Liberty half dollar of 1916 to 1947 is among the most beautiful coin designs, as evidenced by its reuse on the obverse of American Eagle silver bullion coins starting in 1986.

While circulated, common-date examples can be found for prices near their bullion values, even the most common dates in very top grades can be expensive.

Heritage’s recent Oct. 15 to 18 U.S. Coins Signature Auction at its new Dallas headquarters offered a gorgeous 1941 Walking Liberty half dollar graded Mint State 68 by Professional Coin Grading Service, with a population of 38 in this grade with a sole finer at the service. The issue is the most common issue of the design type in top grades, but this one was a standout with Heritage noting, “The satiny luster is silver with daubs of gold, and a patch of rainbow iridescence near the top obverse is a further complement.”

The colorful half dollar sold for $3,960. For comparison, a handsome toned MS-67+ example, of which PCGS has graded 94, carrying a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, sold for $750 in September.

