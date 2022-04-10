Market Analysis: Strong market for vintage slabs

An NGC MS-65 1881-S Morgan dollar with a gold CAC sticker sold for $5,040 at a March 7 Heritage online auction with a focus on vintage holders. More typical NGC MS-65 examples of the date sell for $200 or so.

Vintage slabs from the early days of third-party coin grading continue to be hot sellers at auction, as seen in several auctions at GreatCollections and an online auction at Heritage that focused on vintage and unusual slabs.

Heritage sold an 1881-S Morgan silver dollar — the most common date in the series in nicer Mint State grades — graded Mint State 65 by Numismatic Guaranty Co. for a hefty $5,040 on March 7.

It had a rare Certified Acceptance Corp. gold sticker, indicating that it would earn a green sticker in at least the next-highest grade, and was encased in the white core holder with embossed gold logo on the back that NGC introduced in late 1987.

NGC has graded 58,269 1881-S Morgan dollars in MS-65 and 19,466 in MS-66. Even MS-67 coins aren’t rare, with 4,811 submissions. The NGC price guide lists these at $225, $335 and $950, respectively.

The price on March 7 approached the $6,600 that an MS-68+ 1881-S Morgan dollar realized at a June 2021 sale, attesting to both the quality of the coin and the rarity of its holder.

