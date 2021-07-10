A late-date highlight of the GL & SL Stonebarger Collection of Lincoln, Wheat cents was this 1957 cent graded MS-67+ by PCGS with a green CAC sticker that brought $13,800 on June 17.

The GL & SL Stonebarger Collection of top-graded Lincoln, Wheat cents was an anchor consignment in Heritage’s June 17 and 18 U.S. coin floor-session auctions.

It was the product of Gary Lee Stonebarger’s hard work, and the collection of the Army veteran is the number four All-Time Lincoln Cent Basic Set, Circulation Strikes (1909 to 1958) in the Professional Coin Grading Service Registry Set. The key dates, like the 1914-D Lincoln cent, were there (one graded Mint State 65 red by PCGS sold for $14,400), but possibly more impressive were the massive prices for top-graded condition rarities.

One of the most beautiful cents in the set was a 1957 Lincoln cent graded MS-67+ by PCGS with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that sold for $13,800 at the June 17 Premier Session. By all accounts a common coin, this one is distinguished by its nearly flawless preservation, with Heritage’s cataloger praising frosty, vibrant luster, “yielding rich copper-orange and rose-red hues with no carbon spotting.” It is one of four like-graded coins at PCGS, with none finer.

