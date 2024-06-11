Market Analysis: Stolen 1794 Liberty Cap cent

This S-56 1794 Liberty Cap, Head of 1794 large cent graded Extremely Fine 45 by PCGS was stolen by Dr. William Sheldon from the ANS collection. Returned in 2011, it was deaccessioned by the ANS in 2012. In this most recent offering, May 9, it sold for $10,200.

The least expensive of the four large cents from the Heritage May 9 offering of collector Jon Alan Boka had perhaps the most interesting story. Boka’s Sheldon-56 1794 Liberty Cap, Head of 1794 cent graded Extremely Fine 45 by Professional Coin Grading Service is tied for ninth-finest known by Early American Copper aficionados. Two obverse die cracks are seen, as are several planchet laminations, with Heritage writing that one of the laminations looks like a die crack in the lower right obverse field.

It has a provenance that goes back to a 1930 B. Max Mehl sale, after which it was acquired by Dr. William H. Sheldon — who created the numbering system for early large cents. It eventually joined the collections of the American Numismatic Society where Sheldon would steal it, along with other large cents, often replacing the varieties with inferior examples. It was returned to the ANS in 2011 and properly deaccessioned in 2012. It was offered in Boka’s earlier Heritage sale in September 2016, where it realized $11,750, and in its most recent offering it sold for $10,200.

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