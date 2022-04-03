US Coins

Market Analysis: Standing Liberty quarters in auction

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Apr 3, 2022, 1 PM
1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter dollar graded MS-65 by PCGS with a green CAC sticker realized $165,937.50, topping GreatCollections’ Jan. 9 auction of quarter dollars from the Duckor Collection.

Images courtesy of GreatCollections

Six Standing Liberty quarter dollars from the Dr. Steven Duckor Collection sold for more than a quarter million dollars at GreatCollections on Jan. 9.

Leading bidding was an 1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter dollar graded Mint State 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that brought $165,937.50 with seven bidders competing.

The variety was the result of Philadelphia Mint personnel reworking a leftover 1917-dated die for use the following year, so there’s a clear 7 underdigit below the 8 in the date. The variety was not well-publicized until two decades after its creation, so Mint State survivors are rare.

This one possesses lovely iridescent toning on both sides.

