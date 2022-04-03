Market Analysis: Standing Liberty quarters in auction

1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter dollar graded MS-65 by PCGS with a green CAC sticker realized $165,937.50, topping GreatCollections’ Jan. 9 auction of quarter dollars from the Duckor Collection.

Six Standing Liberty quarter dollars from the Dr. Steven Duckor Collection sold for more than a quarter million dollars at GreatCollections on Jan. 9.

Leading bidding was an 1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter dollar graded Mint State 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that brought $165,937.50 with seven bidders competing.

The variety was the result of Philadelphia Mint personnel reworking a leftover 1917-dated die for use the following year, so there’s a clear 7 underdigit below the 8 in the date. The variety was not well-publicized until two decades after its creation, so Mint State survivors are rare.

This one possesses lovely iridescent toning on both sides.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter