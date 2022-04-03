Market Analysis: Standing Liberty quarters in auction
- Published: Apr 3, 2022, 1 PM
Six Standing Liberty quarter dollars from the Dr. Steven Duckor Collection sold for more than a quarter million dollars at GreatCollections on Jan. 9.
Leading bidding was an 1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter dollar graded Mint State 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that brought $165,937.50 with seven bidders competing.
The variety was the result of Philadelphia Mint personnel reworking a leftover 1917-dated die for use the following year, so there’s a clear 7 underdigit below the 8 in the date. The variety was not well-publicized until two decades after its creation, so Mint State survivors are rare.
This one possesses lovely iridescent toning on both sides.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio