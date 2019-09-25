US Coins

Market Analysis: ‘Soothing shades of brown’ captivate large cent collector

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Sep 25, 2019, 4 PM

Collector John Pijewski’s Westwood Collection of Middle Date Coronet cents anchored Ira and Larry Goldberg’s Sept. 1 to 4 Pre-Long Beach Auction. The collector wrote in the catalog forward why he was attracted to large cents in part, saying, “They came in many beautiful soothing shades of brown: russet, mahogany, walnut, caramel, chestnut, coffee, chocolate (to name only a few).” 

Large cents dated 1816 to 1839 are called “Middle Date” large cents. John D. Wright, author of The CENT Book 1816–1839, thinks these large cents offer “more bang-for-the-buck than the ones either before (too many bucks) or after (not enough bang).”

The Newcomb 1 1839/6 Coronet cent has a strong 9 over 6 overdate that remains visible on even low grade coins. The Westwood collection offered one that had a bold date and was graded Very Good 8 by the auctioneer, but housed in a Fine 12 PCI Coin Grading slab. The cataloger added, “Rather glossy steel brown and chocolate with lighter brown in protected areas on the reverse. The surfaces are smooth and there are no significant marks.” The overdate cent, listed in the “Red Book,” brought $504.  

Connect with Coin World:  

Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Apr 12, 2016, 8 AM

Rich pedigree for 1816 Coronet cent: Market Analysis

US Coins

Mar 2, 2017, 3 AM

Coronet cent graded brown, but it's not without red

US Coins

May 24, 2016, 5 AM

1820 Coronet cent from famous hoard in auction

Community Comments

Headlines