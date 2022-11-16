Market Analysis: Softness on two Draped Bust silver coins

Weak strikes are seen on these two Draped Bust coins. A 1797 Draped Bust half dime in MS-63 brought $14,412, while an MS-62 1806 Draped Bust quarter dollar sold for $9,613.20 at Heritage’s Summer FUN auction.

Early U.S. issues often come with uneven strikes that result in poorly defined details, as seen in these two Uncirculated Draped Bust coins.

A 1797 Draped Bust, 15 Stars half dime graded Mint State 63 by Numismatic Guaranty Co. is from the most common of the four die marriages for this date in Mint State grades. While NGC found no wear, the eagle and central obverse portrait are both ill-defined, with Heritage writing, “Such an anomaly is not unusual for the issue, and this piece makes up for it in that the surfaces display near-brilliant, satiny luster and are free of any major abrasions.” It realized $14,412 at Heritage’s Florida United Numismatists summer convention auction.

An 1806 Draped Bust quarter dollar also shows similar weakness but no wear. Graded MS-62 by NGC, flatness is seen across the eagle’s head, and Liberty’s hair lacks definition. It brought $9,613.20.

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