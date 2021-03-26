Market Analysis: So near ‘gem’ grade, an MS-64+ 1928-S Peace dollar

A 1928-S Peace dollar graded MS-64+ with a green CAC sticker is tantalizingly close to a coveted MS-65 grade and brought $4,725 at a Feb. 14 GreatCollections auction.

Some of the San Francisco Mint issues in the Peace dollar series are rarities in top grades, so bidders place a premium on coins that are premium quality within the grade. A Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 64+ 1928-S Peace dollar carrying a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker is as close as one can get to a “gem” grade without an MS-65 price tag.

GreatCollections offered one with some attractive golden and sea-green toning at the peripheries at its Feb. 14 sale that sold for $4,725.

Typical MS-64 examples can sell for as low as $600, while another nice MS-64+ coin certified by PCGS, also with a CAC sticker, brought $2,562 at Heritage’s January relocated Florida United Numismatists online auctions.

Although PCGS has recorded 2,058 submissions at the MS-64 level and 287 at the MS-64+ level, just 66 are graded MS-65, and these can sell for more than $10,000 at auction, placing pressure on unusually appealing MS-64+ examples like the offered one.

