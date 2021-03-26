Market Analysis: So near ‘gem’ grade, an MS-64+ 1928-S Peace dollar
- Published: Mar 26, 2021, 1 PM
Some of the San Francisco Mint issues in the Peace dollar series are rarities in top grades, so bidders place a premium on coins that are premium quality within the grade. A Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 64+ 1928-S Peace dollar carrying a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker is as close as one can get to a “gem” grade without an MS-65 price tag.
GreatCollections offered one with some attractive golden and sea-green toning at the peripheries at its Feb. 14 sale that sold for $4,725.
Typical MS-64 examples can sell for as low as $600, while another nice MS-64+ coin certified by PCGS, also with a CAC sticker, brought $2,562 at Heritage’s January relocated Florida United Numismatists online auctions.
Although PCGS has recorded 2,058 submissions at the MS-64 level and 287 at the MS-64+ level, just 66 are graded MS-65, and these can sell for more than $10,000 at auction, placing pressure on unusually appealing MS-64+ examples like the offered one.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio