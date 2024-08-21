Market Analysis: Small denominations in Heritage sale

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Aug 21, 2024, 12 AM
A Proof 67 red 1877 Indian Head cent sold for $37,200 while an 1891 Liberty Head 5-cent piece in Proof 67 Deep Cameo realized a more modest $6,900.

All images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

Beyond the lovely Seated Liberty coinage offered in Heritage’s sale after the CSNS convention, some terrific smaller-denomination coins were also seen, like a Proof 67 red 1877 Indian Head cent that is tied with one other for the finest-graded at PCGS. The issue is famed as a key date for its low circulation strike mintage. Heritage explains, “The proof 1877 Indian cent is often referenced as an affordable alternative to the rare and costly high-grade circulation strikes, and while that is technically valid for many examples of the issue, it fails to capture the true rarity and importance of high-grade Red proofs,” and this example realized $37,200.

In terms of beauty, few coins could top the 1891 Liberty Head 5-cent piece graded Proof 67 Deep Cameo by PCGS that sold for $6,900, with frosty legends and devices, alongside deeply mirrored fields and a wisp of golden toning on the obverse.

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