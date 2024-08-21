Market Analysis: Small denominations in Heritage sale

Beyond the lovely Seated Liberty coinage offered in Heritage’s sale after the CSNS convention, some terrific smaller-denomination coins were also seen, like a Proof 67 red 1877 Indian Head cent that is tied with one other for the finest-graded at PCGS. The issue is famed as a key date for its low circulation strike mintage. Heritage explains, “The proof 1877 Indian cent is often referenced as an affordable alternative to the rare and costly high-grade circulation strikes, and while that is technically valid for many examples of the issue, it fails to capture the true rarity and importance of high-grade Red proofs,” and this example realized $37,200.

In terms of beauty, few coins could top the 1891 Liberty Head 5-cent piece graded Proof 67 Deep Cameo by PCGS that sold for $6,900, with frosty legends and devices, alongside deeply mirrored fields and a wisp of golden toning on the obverse.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.