Market Analysis: Silver dollars go big in Legend’s Regency Auction 39

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Aug 6, 2020, 11 AM
A gorgeous 1863 Seated Liberty silver dollar from the “BigMo Civil War Collection” graded Proof 67+ Cameo Professional Coin Grading Service with a green CAC sticker brought $129,250 on July 16 in Las Vegas.

Images courtesy of Legend Rare Coin Auctions.

Legend promoted its July 16, Regency Auction 39 held at the Professional Coin Grading Service Members Only Show in Las Vegas as the “first auction held in conjunction with a coin show since the COVID-19 pandemic began.” While some bidders participated in person, many more participated online.

Many gorgeous silver dollars surpassed expectations. From the “BigMo Civil War Collection” came an especially attractive 1863 Seated Liberty dollar graded Proof 67+ Cameo by PCGS with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that soared past its top estimate of $100,000 on its way to a final price of $129,250. Legend stressed that it was one of the most special Civil War-era coins among all series and that it is one of the finest Proof Seated Liberty dollars of all dates.

The cataloger wrote on the reflective, blue and rose toned surfaces, “Truly an awe-inspiring example of what happens when Mother Nature has the perfect canvas and just the right amount of time to do her best work. Even if you are the most jaded of numismatists, you will be unable to take your jaw off the floor when you see this one!”

