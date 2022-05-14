Market Analysis: Silver dollars at Regency 51

This handsome 1795 Flowing Hair silver dollar with a silver plug inserted prior to its striking to manage its weight, graded AU-55 from the Dale Friend collection, realized $141,000 on April 28.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions hosted its Regency 51 auction as part of the Central States Numismatic Society convention on April 28, anchored by the Dale Friend Collection of early silver dollars.

A 1795 Flowing Hair dollar with a silver plug graded About Uncirculated 55 by Professional Coin Grading Service exceeded expectations and brought $141,000. The silver plug was inserted in the planchet at the Philadelphia Mint to bring it up to a proper weight.

Friend’s example was unusual in that the silver plug had rainbow toning that contrasted against the thick gray patina of the coin, making it a visual treat.

Liberty’s hair details were especially bold, thanks to a strong strike, and the few minor adjustment marks were the result of the planchet being filed to reduce its weight.

