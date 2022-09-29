Market Analysis: Sheldon 17a 1794 cent sells for $108,000
- Published: Sep 29, 2022, 9 AM
The early large cents of the Philadelphia Mint are a special area in American numismatics that have been desired and researched by generations of collectors. Early Cents Auctions offered the exceptional Del & Larry Bland Collection of 1794 Cents at a Sept. 3 session in Austin, Texas.
The 28 cents in the collection brought $1,587,720.
Starting bidding was lot 500, a 1794 Liberty Cap cent of the Sheldon 17a variety featuring the Head and Edge of 1793. This example, graded Very Fine 35 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., was discovered in England in 1950.
“Glossy tan and light brown delicately woodgrained with darker steel brown toning on the obverse,” is observed, as are smooth surfaces and excellent eye appeal. The cataloger praised, “One of the smoothest planchets seen for a variety that is plagued by planchet flaws, and those flaws are often quite severe.”
It sold for $108,000.
