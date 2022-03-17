Market Analysis: Seeing double on two 1916 5-cent coins

GreatCollections offered bidders the chance to select from several 1916 Indian Head, Doubled Die Obverse 5-cent coins at its recent auctions, including one graded About Uncirculated 58 by Numismatic Guaranty Co. that realized $37,127.25 on Dec. 26, 2021.

The doubling is strongest at the date and the feathers in the Native American’s hair. PCGS estimates that around 400 are known in all grades, with only 10 of them in Mint State grades. The variety was recognized only in 1962 when it was published in Numismatic Scrapbook, and even then it took some time for the variety to catch on with collectors.

By the time they were sought, few Mint State coins remained, which places pressure on nice AU representatives.

GreatCollections offered another one, graded AU-50 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, that sold for $25,875 on Jan. 9. It appeared to have a bit more life to the surfaces than often seen in this grade, with some luster in the protected areas.

