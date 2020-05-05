Market Analysis: Secondary buyers demand perfect 2019-W American Liberty $100 gold coin
- Published: May 5, 2020, 8 AM
The 2019-W American Liberty .9999 fine gold $100 coin has a maximum mintage of 50,000 pieces and also remains available for purchase from the U.S. Mint as of April 21 for $2,440. Professional Coin Grading Service identifies the issue as a Specimen striking, placing the prefix “SP” before the grade and may assign Prooflike (PL) and Deep Mirror (DMPL) designations after the grade.
Gold closed at $1,613.10 an ounce on April 3, so the $2,245.50 that a PCGS First Strike Specimen 69 Prooflike representative brought at an April 5 online auction by GreatCollections was still below the U.S. Mint’s current price for an uncertified example. PCGS First Strike Specimen 70 examples were selling at the $2,550 level in mid-April eBay auctions.
Numismatic Guaranty Corp. also uses the Specimen nomenclature, adding the term Enhanced Finish, but not applying a PL or Deep Prooflike (DPL) designation to the issues. NGC’s Max Spiegel explains, “We used SP Enhanced Finish and SP Ultra Cameo Enhanced Finish designations. We felt that these coins more closely resembled Proofs than Mint States, so we used the UC designation when applicable.”
