Market Analysis: Seated Liberty half dollars
- Published: May 1, 2024, 5 AM
A duo of similarly graded Philadelphia Mint Seated Liberty half dollars, both in PCGS MS-64+ holders with green Certified Acceptance Corp. stickers, each brought $3,120 at a March 28 session of Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Spring 2024 Showcase Auctions.
An 1856 example featured a bold strike and, “flashy mint luster in a satin to softly frosted finish,” and its price was close to the $3,020 it realized a decade earlier at a Heritage auction.
The 1879 half dollar came from a modest mintage of just 4,800 coins, with an unusually high percentage of nice Mint State survivors. Here, the cataloger wrote, “The lightest champagne-gold peripheral iridescence is all that denies brilliance for this lustrous, frosty near-Gem example.”
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on X (Twitter)
Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles
Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio