Market Analysis: Seated Liberty half dollars

Two Seated Liberty half dollars, each graded MS-64+ with green CAC stickers, sold for $3,120 apiece on March 28. The 1856 and 1879 issues both featured a bold strike and solid luster.

A duo of similarly graded Philadelphia Mint Seated Liberty half dollars, both in PCGS MS-64+ holders with green Certified Acceptance Corp. stickers, each brought $3,120 at a March 28 session of Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Spring 2024 Showcase Auctions.

An 1856 example featured a bold strike and, “flashy mint luster in a satin to softly frosted finish,” and its price was close to the $3,020 it realized a decade earlier at a Heritage auction.

The 1879 half dollar came from a modest mintage of just 4,800 coins, with an unusually high percentage of nice Mint State survivors. Here, the cataloger wrote, “The lightest champagne-gold peripheral iridescence is all that denies brilliance for this lustrous, frosty near-Gem example.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.