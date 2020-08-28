Bidding on the Henry Collection of Liberty Seated Half Dimes started with this 1837 Seated Liberty, Large Date half dime graded MS-66, which realized $3,120 on Aug. 7.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Aug. 5 to 7 auctions of U.S. coins and numismatic Americana approached $14 million in prices realized, with additional internet-only sessions Aug. 10 to 12.

The auction firm said that the majority of bidders participated online, noting, “The success of this sale demonstrated the firm’s ability to remotely connect bidders with desirable collectibles amid challenging and rapidly evolving circumstances.”

One of the featured offerings was the Henry Collection of Liberty Seated Half Dimes, a rare offering of a series that doesn’t often see major, single-owner presentations. Bidding started with an 1837 Seated Liberty, Large Date half dime graded Mint State 66 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Examples of this distinctive first-year of issue, with the No Stars Obverse design, were saved in relatively large numbers, so even nice Uncirculated examples can be found.

This one, with satiny luster and fascinating obverse die cracks that are the result of the little coin being struck from a shattered die, sold for $3,120.

