Market Analysis: Seated Liberty half dimes get attention
- Published: Aug 28, 2020, 12 PM
Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Aug. 5 to 7 auctions of U.S. coins and numismatic Americana approached $14 million in prices realized, with additional internet-only sessions Aug. 10 to 12.
The auction firm said that the majority of bidders participated online, noting, “The success of this sale demonstrated the firm’s ability to remotely connect bidders with desirable collectibles amid challenging and rapidly evolving circumstances.”
One of the featured offerings was the Henry Collection of Liberty Seated Half Dimes, a rare offering of a series that doesn’t often see major, single-owner presentations. Bidding started with an 1837 Seated Liberty, Large Date half dime graded Mint State 66 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Examples of this distinctive first-year of issue, with the No Stars Obverse design, were saved in relatively large numbers, so even nice Uncirculated examples can be found.
This one, with satiny luster and fascinating obverse die cracks that are the result of the little coin being struck from a shattered die, sold for $3,120.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Aug 28, 2020, 1 PM
U.S. Mint updates numismatic product schedule through November
-
US Coins Aug 28, 2020, 1 PM
Week's Most Read: High interest in WWII coins
-
US Coins Aug 24, 2020, 3 PM
Trading places — A conversation with Larry Jewett
-
World Coins Aug 24, 2020, 1 PM
Rare 1820 copper pattern coin in September sale