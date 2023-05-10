Market Analysis: San Francisco Mint Walking Liberty half dollar

Each realizing $11,400, an MS-67 1934-S Walking Liberty half dollar and an MS-67 1942-S half dollar both were among the finest-known, making them prime candidates for third-party grading service Registry sets.

Two lovely San Francisco Mint Walking Liberty half dollars that were among the finest known for their respective issues performed nicely at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ third offering of the Abigail Collection, each bringing $11,400 on March 21.

A 1934-S Walking Liberty half dollar graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service is tied with a dozen others as the finest at the service with none finer. The strike is bolder than often seen, with just a bit of weakness at Liberty’s hand in the center.

Stack’s Bowers recognized the “lively mint frost throughout” and surfaces “further enhanced by gorgeous toning in vivid cobalt blue and pinkish-apricot.”

A similarly graded 1942-S Walking Liberty half dollar also featured a nice strike for the issue. Stack’s Bowers recognized it as “a coin of extraordinary beauty and quality that will be an important addition to an advanced registry collection.” It is joined by a dozen at PCGS in this grade with three finer, each graded MS-67+.

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