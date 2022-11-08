Market Analysis: ‘Roman Head’ nickname for 1¢

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Nov 8, 2022, 10 AM
This 1792 “Roman Head cent” is a celebrated issue among the pre-federal George Washington pieces and this Proof 64 red and brown example is one of the finest, realizing $132,000 at Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

Images courtesy of Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

Among the George Washington pieces listed among the pre-Federal issues in the “Red Book,” few are more handsome than the 1792 “Roman Head cent.”

Earlier descriptions called it the Roman or Naked Bust Washington cent.

The Sydney F. Martin Collection had one graded Proof 64 red and brown by Professional Coin Grading Service with a provenance going back to 1895 that realized $132,000 on Oct. 28. A spot on the back of Washington’s bust is handy for researchers, identifying it as the piece that came from the John Jay Ford Collection’s 2004 sale and the same spot is seen in a 1904 offering.

Today perhaps 20 are known in all grades. Researcher Walter Breen characterized it as depicting an “effeminate emperor” and while some believe it was satirical, more likely “it seems that this was just one more token struck to feed the passions of British token collectors of the day,” as Stack’s Bowers Galleries concludes.

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