Market Analysis: Reverse of 1938 on 1940 5-cent coin

According to Ron Guth and Bill Gale in their 2002 edition of "United States Proof Sets and Mint Sets," the Reverse of 1938 coin is “approximately fifty times rarer” than the Reverse of 1940 variety.

This 1940 Jefferson, Reverse of 1938 5-cent coin, listed as FS-901 in “Cherrypickers’ ” and graded Proof 68 by PCGS with a green CAC sticker, realized $26,400 at Heritage’s recent Signature auction.

The reverses of Proof 1940 Jefferson 5-cent pieces come in two distinct varieties. The Reverse of 1938 coin shows wavy steps on Monticello while the Reverse of 1940 coin shows straighter, more defined steps.

According to Ron Guth and Bill Gale in their 2002 edition of United States Proof Sets and Mint Sets, the Reverse of 1938 coin is “approximately fifty times rarer” than the Reverse of 1940 variety.

Heritage offered one of only two Professional Coin Grading Service-graded Proof 68 Jefferson, Reverse of 1938 5-cent coins, observing, “Ice-blue, pink, magenta, and apricot colors endow this well-struck and seemingly unimprovable PR68 specimen,” before concluding, “Even close examination with a loupe fails to reveal any marks, hairlines, spots, or other distractions on either side.”

Listed as FS-901 in Cherrypickers’, it was previously offered in 2011 at Heritage, where it was then the sole example in this grade certified by PCGS with none finer, realizing $28,750. In Heritage’s Sept. 18 Dallas auction, nearly a decade later and with Certified Acceptance Corp. approval, it sold for $26,400.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter